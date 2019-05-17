Hope for the next generation?

Earlier this year we saw children walking out of school in protest to call on their governments to take action on climate change. Youth Strike 4 Climate in the UK was part of a global movement, Schools 4 Climate Action.

They demanded that our Government should declare a climate emergency and inform the public how serious the situation is. They also wanted reform of the national curriculum to include the ecological crisis, and a reduction in the voting age to 16 to allow young people to be involved in decision-making on environmental issues.

It seems our children are rightly concerned about the state of the planet. They will inherit our mistakes.

We then saw Extinction Rebellion protesting for 11 days in London. This led the Government to declare an environment and climate change emergency, the first in the world to do so. Now let’s see some action.

One way children can get involved is through the Eco-Schools programme. It is managed in the UK by Keep Britain Tidy.

With around 19,000 schools registered in the UK, it allows children to work on biodiversity, energy, litter, waste, water, marine, school grounds, healthy living, transport and global citizenship.

It is led by the children and linked to the curriculum, allowing them to run projects they are passionate about. Common projects include gardening, composting, wildflower planting, recycling, ways to save water and energy, and litter-picking.

Warkworth CofE Primary School has registered. It is now a collection point for recycling crisp packets, collects batteries, ink cartridges and clothing for recycling, and carrier bags have been sent off to make mats for homeless people. The children also help out litter-picking and beach cleaning.

It would be great to see more schools taking part, especially secondary schools. Older children could really make a difference with ideas on how to tackle pollution and climate change.

If any school would like their own litter-pick or beach clean, LitterBugs can provide sticks and high-viz vests, as well as health and safety advice.

Thanks to those who joined us on Saturday at Amble Town Litter Pick. We collected 14 sacks from the Braid and Harbour area.

Get in touch with us on Facebook under LitterBugs, or email litterbugsnorthumberland@gmail.com

For beach cleans see www.coast-care.co.uk