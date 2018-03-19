Hop to the library for an Easter challenge

Young reader can hop to their local library for a chance to win a chocolate treat.

Libraries across Northumberland are running an Easter bunny reading challenge from Saturday, March 24, to Saturday, April 14.

Children can decorate their own Easter bunny and then collect a carrot ticket every time they visit the library and borrow a book, or when they introduce a friend to the library for the first time.

The more visits, the more chances to win a prize.

Carrot tickets will be put into a draw to win a chocolatey prize.

Libraries around the county are also running a range of events to keep children entertained during the Easter holidays.

Visit www.mylibrary.co.uk for details.

All library events are now booked via eventbrite. Go to www.eventbrite.co.uk and search Northumberland Libraries to book your free tickets.