Hook, line and sinker in support of the RNLI

The Inn Collection Group’s pubs will be the plaices to be as the North East operator casts out the net to support the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s Fish Supper fund-raising campaign.

Each Friday night in October will see The Inn Collection Group pubs serve up delicious fish suppers including local beer-battered cod and double cooked chips and just-landed catch-of-the day specials with a £1 donation (50p children’s meals) going directly to the charity which saves lives at sea.

Taking part in the campaign include The Lindisfarne Inn at Beal, The Bamburgh Castle Inn at Seahouses, The Hogs Head Inn at Alnwick and The Commissioners Quay Inn at Blyth.

The Inn Collection Group’s managing director Sean Donkin said: “We are going hook, line and sinker to support the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s Fish Supper fund-raising campaign. Fish and chips really are a national institution.

“What better way can there be to support the RNLI then to enjoy the perfect fish supper, knowing you are supporting a very worthy cause at the same time.”

Ian Clayton, operations manager at Seahouses Lifeboat, said: “Our volunteer crews are ready to drop everything – even their supper – at a moment’s notice to go to the rescue of people in trouble on the water.

“The money raised by The Inn Collection ­­­Group’s Fish Supper evenings will support all aspects of the RNLI’s lifesaving work.”

For more information about the RNLI’s Fish Supper campaign, visit the website RNLI.org/FishSupper