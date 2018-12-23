HOMELESSNESS: No Christmas joy for many

Christmas should be a time of joy, but for thousands of homeless people across the country it will be anything but.

While most of the country will be celebrating and enjoying a family meal, those who are homeless will face a struggle just to stay safe and escape the cold.

That’s why, outside of our year-round services, Crisis runs special Christmas centres that offer warmth, food, companionship and access to vital services.

Guests can see a doctor or dentist, have a haircut, and get clothes or bags repaired.

But we don’t stop there.

At our Christmas centres we introduce people to our year-round training, education and support with housing, employment and health.

This long-term support helps people to rebuild their lives and leave homelessness behind for good.

Crisis at Christmas is a huge volunteer effort.

And last year more than 4,000 people came through the doors of our 15 centres across Britain.

For many, Crisis at Christmas offers a chance to relax, regain confidence and plan for the future in a supportive environment, away from the immediate hardships of homelessness.

We’re asking members of the public who want to help to support our work this Christmas, and year-round, so we can be there for everyone who needs us and give people in the most vulnerable circumstances support to leave homelessness behind for good.

To find out more or donate to Crisis for Christmas visit www.crisis.org.uk

Jon Sparkes,

Chief Executive, Crisis