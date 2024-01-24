Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six people staying at the hostel, which is above the Woodhorn Road pub, had to leave without their belongings after the fire broke out.

They were evacuated to Ashington Leisure Centre, which was set up as a temporary rest centre, and were supported by the British Red Cross.

Sam Samwell, senior British Red Cross emergency support officer for the North East, said: “When our volunteers and I arrived at the scene there were six vulnerable people who had had a horrendous time.

The fire at The Castle Pub started on Monday evening. (Photo by Tamsin Henderson)

"The people who were staying in the hostel were distressed by what had happened to them.

“We were there to support them at what was a traumatic time, providing comfort and simple but essential things like warm clothes and cash to allow them to purchase essentials.”

Clothing was provided to all six evacuees and a cash card was given to the hostel manager so that they could shop for essentials in the morning.

Cllr Gordon Stewart, Northumberland County Council’s cabinet member for communities, thanked the Red Cross for its help during the incident.

He said: “This was a great example of agencies working together to support the local community.

“We had a number of teams running the rest centre, along with help from Active Northumberland who opened up Ashington Leisure Centre for the night.

“We thank the British Red Cross for their support during this incident."