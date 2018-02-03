Home-from-home dog-care operation supports charity

Dog-holiday specialist Barking Mad is supporting a charity which trains pooches to help people with disabilities.

Barking Mad Northumberland, based at Hawkhill Business Park just outside Alnwick, has, alongside other UK Barking Mad franchisees, officially partnered with Dogs for Good.

Tina Young, of Warkworth, started the local home-from-home dog-care operation in 2005.

She said: “We are so proud that Dogs for Good is our chosen charity for 2018. Dogs for Good train dogs to support people with a wide range of disabilities, including children with autism, in order to enrich and improve lives.”

The many day-to-day tasks the dogs are trained to carry out include opening and closing doors, helping with dressing and undressing, picking up dropped objects, loading a washing machine and pressing a pedestrian crossing button.

Tina said: “We recognise the benefits that having a dog in the house can bring. We offer the opportunity to care for someone else’s dog while its owners are away and we witness the difference that canine companions can make in terms of improving social interaction and fitness.”

Barking Mad Northumberland aims to raise enough money to fund the training of a Dogs for Good puppy.

A recent cupcake sale and coffee morning made £139 for the cause. Barking Mad is seeking £1 donations with every dog-holiday booking its takes.