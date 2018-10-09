Holy Island walk raises a magnificent £6,500 for Bloodwise

The 10th Holy Island Walk Forget Me Not Walk was a great success on Sunday, September 30, with about 220 walkers and another 20 marshals and helpers supporting Bloodwise.

The event was very kindly sponsored by Patrick and Caroline Evans, of Berwick-based Optimus Accounting, whose daughter Sophia was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2010 when she was just two.

Amber Eden presents a cheque for �660 to Helen Tait of Bloodwise, which she raised by competing in the Junior Great North Run. Amber was running in memory of her uncle, Stuart Renton.

Thankfully, she is now fit and well but the family are still actively involved in supporting the charity through its North Northumberland fund-raising group.

Patrick, writing on their justgiving page, said: ‘In 2017, we got the fantastic news that she was five years post treatment – a great milestone.

‘Sophia has been doing the walk for many years now with family members and, in particular, her younger sister Bryony.

‘We do this to help raise money and awareness for the charity and to pay tribute and thanks to all at the Great North Children’s Hospital who helped get Sophia where she is today – a beautiful, bright and clever young lady – with her whole life ahead of her.’

Participants in the Bloodwise fund-raiser on Holy Island.

A highlight of the day was Amber Eden presenting a cheque for £660, which she raised by competing in the Junior Great North run. Amber was running in memory of her uncle, Stuart Renton.

The Renton and Eden families and friends have been raising money in memory of Stuart for 30 years and in that time have raised well over £30,000. They are very proud that their money has been used to find new and much more effective treatments for childhood and teenage leukaemia that were not available when Stuart was diagnosed.

Marshals for the event were yet again provided by Linda Crouch and pupils from Berwick Academy, who all did a brilliant job in rather cold and windy conditions. The organisers would also like to thank Lindisfarne Ltd for the use of their forecourt and the new Village Hall for the tables.

Helen Tait, event co-ordinator, said: “Despite the bracing conditions this looks like being one of the most successful walks in terms of numbers walking and the amount of money that could be raised. The running total raised so far is £6,500 – an incredible total – but there is sponsor money, still to come in. We are very grateful for all of this fantastic support to try to find cures and less harsh treatment for all types of blood cancer.”

Berwick Academy students acted as marshals on the Bloodwise fund-raising walk on Holy Island.

Young walkers Bryony, Neve and Elesha.

The Evans family, from Berwick, on the Bloodwise fund-raising walk around Holy Island.

Walkers raising funds for Bloodwise on Holy Island.