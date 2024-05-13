Holy Island visitors warned 'you can't outrun the sea' after spate of rescue calls on tidal causeway
The stark message was issued by Coastguard rescue teams after a spate of rescue calls to the tidal causeway.
Holy Island Coastguard rescue team had four causeway call-outs in three days, prompting them to post: ‘You cannot outrun the North Sea. If you are planning to visit Holy Island, please check the tide times.”
On Thursday, May 9 two people on a motorcycle were rescued after being cut off by the tide more than an hour outside the safe crossing times.
The alarm was raised at 3.10pm with reports of the pair standing in the rising water and shouting for help. They were instructed to go to the refuge box where they were rescued by Seahouses inshore lifeboat.
Seahouses RNLI volunteer press officer Ian Clayton commented: "The two casualties were German nationals on holiday, and language was an issue, which probably explained their predicament."
The following day around 4.15pm two people and their dog were rescued by Seahouses inshore lifeboat from the roof of their partially submerged car – again more than an hour outside the safe crossing times.
Mr Clayton commented: "Unfortunately, another avoidable incident, which will probably result in the car being written off. Visitors to Holy Island must heed the safe crossing information, and on this occasion the casualties ended up safe and well, but it could have ended differently."
Meanwhile, RNLI crews joined forces to help a woman injured on a trip to the Farne Islands.
HM Coastguard paged Craster RNLI to launch for Inner Farne on Saturday around 3.30pm because Seahouses lifeboat was temporarily unavailable.
The woman had suffered serious hip and leg injuries in a fall. She was given gas and air, placed on a stretcher and carried to the landing jetty with the help of National Trust wardens. Further pain relief was given in preparation for transfer.
At 5pm Seahouses all-weather lifeboat launched with a doctor who is also a crew member on board.
The casualty was taken to Seahouses harbour where Coastguard teams from Howick and Seahouses helped with the transfer to North East Ambulance Service.
She was then taken to the Northumbria Emergency Specialist Care Hospital at Cramlington.
