Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visitors to Holy Island have been warned ‘you can’t outrun the North Sea’.

The stark message was issued by Coastguard rescue teams after a spate of rescue calls to the tidal causeway.

Holy Island Coastguard rescue team had four causeway call-outs in three days, prompting them to post: ‘You cannot outrun the North Sea. If you are planning to visit Holy Island, please check the tide times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, May 9 two people on a motorcycle were rescued after being cut off by the tide more than an hour outside the safe crossing times.

Holy Island's tidal causeway. Picture: Seahouses RNLI

The alarm was raised at 3.10pm with reports of the pair standing in the rising water and shouting for help. They were instructed to go to the refuge box where they were rescued by Seahouses inshore lifeboat.

Seahouses RNLI volunteer press officer Ian Clayton commented: "The two casualties were German nationals on holiday, and language was an issue, which probably explained their predicament."

The following day around 4.15pm two people and their dog were rescued by Seahouses inshore lifeboat from the roof of their partially submerged car – again more than an hour outside the safe crossing times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Clayton commented: "Unfortunately, another avoidable incident, which will probably result in the car being written off. Visitors to Holy Island must heed the safe crossing information, and on this occasion the casualties ended up safe and well, but it could have ended differently."

A woman is stretchered off Seahouses lifeboat after her fall on the Farne Islands. Picture: Seahouses RNLI

Meanwhile, RNLI crews joined forces to help a woman injured on a trip to the Farne Islands.

HM Coastguard paged Craster RNLI to launch for Inner Farne on Saturday around 3.30pm because Seahouses lifeboat was temporarily unavailable.

The woman had suffered serious hip and leg injuries in a fall. She was given gas and air, placed on a stretcher and carried to the landing jetty with the help of National Trust wardens. Further pain relief was given in preparation for transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 5pm Seahouses all-weather lifeboat launched with a doctor who is also a crew member on board.

The casualty was taken to Seahouses harbour where Coastguard teams from Howick and Seahouses helped with the transfer to North East Ambulance Service.