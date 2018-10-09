Holy Island reader wins Bag of Mischief

A young reader from Holy Island has become the lucky owner of A Bag of Mischief after his name was pulled out of the hat in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge prize draw.

Connor Ward has, for the last four years, taken part in the reading challenge at Amble library where he spends lots of his holidays with his grandparents.

Every year, the county council’s libraries take part in the national challenge co-ordinated by the Reading Agency, to help children develop a love for reading.

This year’s challenge, Mischief Makers, was inspired by The Beano comic. As well as enjoying crazy science fun, comic workshops and craft activities, youngsters aged from four to 11 were encouraged to read six or more books over the summer. They receive incentives along the way and then a medal and certificate when they complete the challenge.

Connor was one of the children who successfully completed the challenge by reading at least six books.

The prize, A Bag of Mischief, is a selection of magic tricks, jokes and games that tie-in with the Beano inspired theme.

More than 1,800 children signed up to this year’s challenge, and in excess of two thirds of these read at least six books over the summer.