Holy Island garden shortlisted for Countryfile Magazine award

The Gertrude Jekyll Garden on Holy Island needs your vote.

The ‘small yet cleverly planted walled garden’ has been shortlisted for Garden of the Year prize in the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards 2019.

World famous Hadrian’s Wall has also been nominated in the Landmark of the Year category.

Editor of BBC Countryfile Magazine Fergus Collins said: “Congratulations on everyone who has been shortlisted – it was a tough judging process, so they can all justly feel proud at being part of this celebration of the best of the British countryside. Now it’s up to readers and website visitors to vote on their favourites in each category and I anticipate some closely fought contests.”

Voting is open online at www.countryfile.com/awards and will close at midnight on February 17. Winners will be announced in the magazine’s May issue.

The expert judging panel includes Countryfile and Farming Today presenter Charlotte Smith, BBC Countryfile Magazine Editor, Fergus Collins, historian and TV and radio presenter Eleanor Rosamund Barraclough; BBC Countryfile Magazine Online Editor Carys Matthews; author and rural affairs journalist Mark Rowe and adventurer Phoebe Smith.

Charlotte Smith said: “It was a joy to sit in a (small) room with some lovely and interesting people and chunter about our favourite places. I made notes and will be checking out some of the other judges’ recommendations. Actually making decisions on the shortlist was significantly harder! But I hope you agree we’ve found some fantastic parts of the country - now vote, and visit.”