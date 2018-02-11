Holy Island casualty airlifted to hospital

Emergency services were called to Holy Island this morning to deal with an unconscious casualty.

Holy Island Coastguard, the North East Ambulance Service and the Great North Air Ambulance were all involved in the call.

Holy Island Coastguard was tasked by Coastguard Operations Centre (CGOC) Humber to work with the North East Ambulance Service to deal with the casualty.

The team went to Snipe Point, Holy Island, where they located the casualty and provided first aid.

CGOC Humber then dispatched Berwick RNLI lifeboat with paramedics.

Coastguard officers set up a landing site for the Great North Air Ambulance and the doctor on board the helicopter assessed the casualty, who was then flown to hospital.