Holiday hut for hire

A former architect has designed and built his own vintage-style shepherd’s hut.

Kit Lloyd Webb is now looking forward to welcoming holidaymakers to Lavender Hut at Stamfordham.

The shepherd's hut.

He built his first hut last year, after a 25-year career running a building design company, and was so pleased with the result, he built a second.

The hut is constructed using all local materials, on a traditional cast iron wheeled chassis. It has a solid oak floor, wriggly tin roof and timer-panelled internal walls.

The interior is a mix of vintage style with some antique pieces and specially-designed copper fittings. There is also a wood burning stove.

Lavender Hut is available to rent through www.cottages.com