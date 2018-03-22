Holiday complex set to get the go-ahead

Plans to replace a demolished bungalow with a complex containing a home and holiday lets looks set to be given the nod later today.

The proposals for the former Signal Cottage site, on the coast at Amble, are recommended for approval at this afternoon’s meeting of the county council’s North Northumberland Local Area Council.

The building, whose ground level would be partially sunk below the existing ground level by one metre, would contain three units – two would be duplex holiday lets while the other would be a private dwelling.

The applicant originally submitted plans that included one residential unit and three holiday let units, but spread over three floors. Following discussions with the council’s planning team, it was agreed to reduce it to two storeys containing three units and alter the external appearance.

The scheme has been opposed by Amble Town Council, which has objected on the grounds of ‘gross over-development, it being a very prominent feature on the landscape and coastline compared to the original building’.

It also sparked nine letters of objection from residents and one letter of support.

However, the planning officer’s report concludes: ‘It is considered that the appearance, scale and materials of the proposal is acceptable, and that the proposed development would not have a detrimental impact on the character of the landscape, nor the street scene. In addition, the proposal would be acceptable in relation to access and highways safety’.