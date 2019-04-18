HIGH STREET: Areas need attention

Apart from the points raised in the Northumberland Gazette’s high street questionnaire, there are others which need consideration.

To me, Alnwick’s appearance is cheap and scruffy.

Many shop frontages are rotting and need renewing or repainting.

What are the landlords’ views of improving Alnwick?

The cleanest and smartest part of Alnwick is The Alnwick Garden.

The shortage of parking in Alnwick is because there is no space to provide any more.

New developments are springing up on the outskirts of the town with parking, and this is where residents will go.

Narrow streets and pavements are a liability.

I believe the pavements in Alnwick are a disgrace and need renewing. This will cost millions and I fear it will never be done.

I am arthritic and walk with a stick or a ‘walker’. I have fallen several times. The ‘walkers’ vibrate, which affects my hands and arms.

Pavements are potentially blocked by billboards and similar. They are also cracked by cars and heavy vehicles parking on them.

A lot of the premises in Alnwick can only be accessed by steps, there are no ramps and there are no lifts. The barbers’, post office and restaurants spring to mind.

For people like me who are disabled or partially handicapped it is a nightmare.

Of all the visitors to Alnwick during the season, how many are elderly, handicapped or disabled? Quite a lot.

The Alnwick Garden is to provide a new facility, which it is hoped will attract hundreds more visitors. You can see why it is also providing catering and shopping facilities.

