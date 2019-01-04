High Sheriff visits the Samaritans

Michael Orde, Northumberland’s High Sheriff, called in on the Northumbria branch of Samaritans over the festive period to offer his support to them as they handle a high volume of calls from people who may be suicidal and desperate for a variety of reasons.

He met Liz, the branch director , pictured with volunteers Alasdair and Alan. who explained: “We know that for all sorts of reasons the festive and new year period can be one of the most difficult times of year for many people. Being there for our callers 24 hours a day everyday can be a life saver for those most in need.”

The Samaritans can be contacted free on 116 123 or email jo@samartians.org