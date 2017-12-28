High school students perform festive concert for Alnwick care home

Residents living at Weavers’ Court Extra Care scheme in Alnwick were treated to a special Christmas performance by talented pupils from the nearby Duchess’s Community High School.

The young musicians performed Christmas songs alongside members of the Weavers’ Court residents’ choir during their annual Christmas meal. The event was organised by Karbon Homes.

Pupils from The Duchesss Community High School play Christmas music for residents at Weavers Court Extra Care scheme in Alnwick.

Scheme manager Liz Pratt invited the school back to perform following the success of last year’s event. Residents invited family members to attend, and members of the local community were also invited to join the Christmas meal, which is fast becoming an annual event for everyone locally to enjoy.

Liz said: “Throughout the year, we organise regular events to bring together our residents and the local community. The Christmas meal is really special and one which our residents look forward to.

“The Christmas carols and songs were performed beautifully. I would like to thank the staff and the children from The Duchess’s Community High School – the pupils were fantastic and clearly very talented.”

Pupils from The Duchesss Community High School join residents from Weavers Court Extra Care scheme in Alnwick to sing some Christmas songs during their annual Christmas meal.

