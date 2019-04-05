High praise for air cadets

Air cadets in Alnwick have received the High Sheriff of Northumberland’s Award for outstanding services to the community.

1801 Squadron was recognised for its commitment to bringing useful and beneficial pursuits to young people and supporting them to be upstanding citizens.

1801 Squadron, Alnwick Air Cadets with the High Sheriff of Northumberland's Award.

Commanding Officer Flight Sergeant Rhiannon McGrail said “In 2018 we were awarded the Mayor of Alnwick Award for our services to the young people of Alnwick. We are incredibly proud to now be awarded the High Sheriff’s Award and will continue to work hard on creating a fun, positive environment for our cadet force to thrive.”

Alnwick Air Cadets is a uniformed voluntary youth organisation based on and supported by the Royal Air Force offering a wide range of challenging activities for young people ranging from flying and gliding to adventure training to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme.