Helping with anxiety

A singer-songwriter from Amble has used his own mental-health struggles to pen an inspirational track about living with anxiety.

Brian English has written the song Panic Attack in an attempt to raise awareness about the disorder, which is often a feeling of unease. The track’s video, filmed by Andrew Bryson, features the telephone number for Samaritans.

As part of his awareness attempts, Brian – who suffered with anxiety in the 1990s – has produced a self-help video on the Facebook page Understanding Anxiety by Brian English.

The track – produced by Ally Lee, at Mill Studios, Alnwick – can be viewed on this page.

Brian has written numerous songs, including one about Amble and another about Newcastle United.