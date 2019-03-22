Helping to make prom accessible

A prom fair is being held at Alnwick’s Duchess’s Community High School next week.

It has been organised to help every student to attend their school prom, by making it more affordable.

It takes place on Thursday, March 28, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

The idea came about after member of the community, Lauren Black, took it upon herself to start collecting prom dresses to donate or sell for a small fee to bring down the cost for parents.

This idea has snowballed and local businesses have been invited along.

A number have already got behind the fair, including Hotspur 1364, MA Tailoring, Beauty Box, Hair by Holz, Bex Hair and Beauty, Trotter’s Barbers and Carefully Crafted.

On the evening, refreshments will be available for a small fee and there will be a raffle to win prom-related prizes.

All the prizes have been donated by the stall holders.

Prizes so far include: A men’s suit – from Hotspur 1364; Win a spin in a Mustang – from Hotspur 1364; Corsage – from Carefully Crafted; Voucher for a haircut – from Trotter’s Barbers; Hair/Beauty prize – Bex Hair and Beauty.

The proceeds of the raffle will be used to fund/partially fund prom tickets for any student who needs help with the prom being more affordable.

Donations of prom dresses, boys’ suits, shirts and ties, prom-style footwear (both male and female), accessories, jewellery and bags are all welcome.

They can be delivered directly to the school before the day of the event.

If you own or know anyone who has a business who might like to be involved in this event, contact Laura Sweet by emailing laura.sweet@dchs-alnwick.uk or call the high school on 01665 602166.