Helping hands wanted for exercise-run re-fit

The next instalment of our weekly series dedicated to Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK.

An appeal has been made by SHAK to seek help for a transformation project which will benefit the lives of the dogs in its care.

The charity wants to lay artificial grass in the exercise run at its kennels, just outside Alnwick, and is looking for help to prepare the area.

Stephen Wylie, the founder of SHAK – which has recently opened its first charity shop in Blyth – said: “You know we never stand still up here, and, as well as setting up the shop, we’ve also been doing major renovation to our exercise run.

“Our incredible maintenance man Brian has worked so hard and done all the work himself, but now we need a little advice and some help.

“The plan is to lay artificial grass so the dogs have something soft to run and play on in all weather.

“Here lies the problem. The surface at the moment is old, concrete and rough, so we need somebody’s expertise to help make it suitable for laying the grass on.

“So we are sending out a plea to anyone who has experience doing this job that might be able to give us advice or even physically help us out. If you are that person, then please get in touch via email at office@shak.org.uk

“The back run is so valuable to the dogs, being the only form of real freedom. We just want it to be the best we can.”

The charity is currently looking for volunteers at the kennels near to Alnwick. These positions (for over 18s) are completely voluntary and are minimum three-hour slots, anywhere between 8am and 5pm, seven days a week.

Tasks include house keeping and dog walking. For an application form, email office@shak.org.uk