Helping children with additional needs

A cheque for £200 has been presented by Hadston House to a charity which supports children with additional needs.

The money was raised at Hadston House’s recent NHS @ 70 birthday party, organised by the venue and members from Druridge Bay Labour Party, and will go to supporting Little Miracles, which is based at Ashington Children’s Centre, supported by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Coun Scott Dickinson, Druridge Bay ward member and director at Hadston House, said: “It is always a privilege to represent my community, but taking funds they worked hard to raise over to something so special was just great.

“I will ensure that Hadston House and our community continue to support this service as much as we can.”