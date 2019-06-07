Help shape the future of Northumberland National Park

People are being urged to have their say on the development and use of land in Northumberland National Park over the next 20 years.

Northumberland National Park Authority is hosting a series of drop-in consultation events to invite further public feedback on its Draft Local Plan.

The latest version of the Local Plan includes amendments and updates since public consultation last August.

The revised Local Plan proposes a number of positive changes that will allow more flexibility around housing development to attract young families to live in the Park, in an aim to boost the number of working age families, the rural economy and create greater resilience within the Park’s rural communities.

Glen Sanderson, chairman of Northumberland National Park Authority, explained: “It has been very helpful to receive valuable feedback from people who live, work and visit the Park in the development of our Local Plan.

“This is the last opportunity for you to have your say before it is submitted to the Government’s Planning Inspectorate for independent examination, so it’s really important that residents, businesses and stakeholders get involved.”

The consultation runs from May 31 to July 12. A consultation evens is being held at the Cheviot Centre in Wooler on June 11 from 4pm to 7pm.