Help give Alnwick a spring clean-up

Can you spare a couple of hours to help spruce up Alnwick town centre?

As part of the Great British Spring Clean, Sunday, March 24, has been designated as the town’s clean-up day in a partnership event organised by Alnwick Town Council and Northumberland County Council.

In its 6th year, this community event is being held between 10am and noon to help get the town shipshape for the many visitors who will come to Alnwick this year.

Various activities will take place during the day including litter picking, street sweeping and weeding. Equipment will be provided and the meeting place will be at the Fish Market end of the Northumberland Hall.

If you would like to take part, contact town clerk Bill Batey on 01665 602574, mobile 07971810267 or email alnwicktownclerk@btconnect.com to get further instructions.