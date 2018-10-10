Heighley Gate sold by Wyevale Garden Centres to Dobbies

The Heighley Gate garden centre near Morpeth has a new owner.

The popular facility is one of five Wyevale centres purchased by Dobbies this week. The others are Gloucester, Huntingdon, Woodbridge and Woodlands.

According to trade publication Horticulture Week, the centres have an estimated combined turnover of £25million.

Roger Mclaughlan, chief executive of Wyevale Garden Centres, said: “We are pleased to have agreed the sale of five of our largest centres to Dobbies, one of the UK’s biggest and most experienced garden centre operators.

“We would like to thank our great colleagues at these centres, who have been central to our turnaround in the past few years and wish them well for the next stage of their growth and development under Dobbies’ ownership.”

Graeme Jenkins, chief executive officer of Dobbies Garden Centres, said: “The acquisition of these five garden centres is in line with our strategic growth plan for Dobbies.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our new team members and to working with them to develop the centres over the years to come.”

The sale is expected to be completed in late October, with Heighley Gate re-opening as a Dobbies soon afterwards.