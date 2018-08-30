HEALTHCARE: Use ‘non-job’ cash for care

I have read some rubbish in my time from various representatives, but the article on ‘non-jobs’ in the NHS takes the gold medal, at the cost of real healthcare, (Northumberland Gazette, August 23).

When I went to the first open day at Rothbury Hospital regarding the closure of the beds there, I asked who was going to care for patients who were sent home from hospital.

I was categorically promised by councillors and Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) representatives that “there will be plenty of carers available round the clock”.

So why is it that we have local people being sent to a care home in Morpeth because there are no carers available?

In addition, I am informed that if carers can be found, they have to travel from Durham.

So are these new non-jobs going to solve this problem, or would Northumberland County Council not be better using the money to fund local carers for local people?

If Liz Morgan thinks the people of Northumberland are going to buy into more bureaucrats telling us what we need to improve our health and wellbeing, she is mistaken.

We know what we want, and we have been telling those in public service what it is for years.

Why do they not seem to listen to common sense, or would that mean less talking and more action?

David Brown MBE,

Rothbury