National No Smoking Day 2018: Eight key times to ditch the cigarettes

An annual initiative aimed at helping people stop smoking is about to kick off for another year.

National No Smoking Day will be recognised across the UK tomorrow (Wednesday, March 14) - and this year, the NHS is focusing on spreading the message about the different ways you can quit smoking.

A social media campaign #TellUsYourWay has been launched in a bid to encourage people to explore the options around quitting, and finding the best way for them, whether it's through medication, switching to e-cigarettes or attending group sessions.

According to NHS Choices, there are eight key times to quit smoking, including on No Smoking Day.

The other seven are:

In October: Stoptober is the biggest stop smoking event of the year. And if you can manage to stop for 28 days, you're five times more likely to quit for good.

No Smoking Day will take place across the country on Wednesday, March 14. Picture: NHS Inform.

At New Year: Ditching the fags is one of the most common New Year's resolutions. If you've been finding it hard, why not give it another go from tomorrow?

During pregnancy: NHS advice tells us that every cigarette causes harm to you and your baby. Secondhand smoke is also a risk to health. If your partner smokes, this might be the time to quit together.

When getting fit: If you're trying to get active, you may have noticed some smoking-related symptoms affecting you. Boosting your fitness could improve your move, and dampen your cravings too.

When becoming a grandparent: If you smoke, you could be harming a new baby's health. There are many risks to passive smoking, and giving it up at this time would be to great benefit.

When feeling ill: Become poorly with a major illness may help you break your addiction. It's never too late to quit.

If you're going into hospital: Many hospitals don't allow smoking in the grounds at all. These restrictions could help you stop smoking for good.

*The NHS is encouraging people to get in touch using the hashtag #TellUsYourWay on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. You can then make a statement about how you're going to quit smoking. Let us know if and how you're planning to quit smoking this year - and don't forget to tell us your own experiences on social media. For more information about quitting smoking, visit NHS Smokefree here.