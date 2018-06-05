Home care service praised after follow-up inspections

Bell View’s home care service has received a ‘good’ rating following a recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CCQ).

Inspectors had found two breaches of health and social care regulations on their last visit, placing the Belford-based care provider in the requires improvement category.

However, after a series of follow-up inspections, it is now deemed as safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led.

Improvements had been made to the management of medicines and procedures are in place for the safe management of people’s finances.

The CQC inspector said: ‘People and their relatives spoke very positively about the staff and management of the service. They described kind, caring and dedicated staff. We saw numerous examples of kind and courteous care during our inspection’.

Registered manager Shirley Mills said: “We’re thrilled with the report and we could not have achieved this without the support of our wonderful, dedicated team of care staff.”

Director Malcolm Cresswell said: “This rating is a well-deserved endorsement of the quality services we provide, which include care and support at home and enabling people to take part in activities of their choice in the community. Our aim is to continue to develop an outstanding service.”

Fellow director John Woodman added: “Clients are at the heart of what we do so we’re delighted that’s been recognised. We are able to provide a tailored care service for new clients in a way not everyone can match in a largely rural environment.”