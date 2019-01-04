Helping hand at sight loss support group

A new support group is being launched to help increase the confidence and independence of people affected by sight loss in Alnwick.

The group, which has been organised by leading sight loss charity the Macular Society, in partnership with local people, will meet for the first time on Monday, January 14, from 9.30am to 11.30am, at Weavers’ Court Extra Care Housing Scheme, Swordy Drive, Alnwick, and then on the second Monday of every month.

The ongoing aim of the group will be to offer information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease and other forms of sight loss.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of blindness in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk.

The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces.

There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 600,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

Julie Swan, Macular Society regional manager, said: “This new group is here for anybody affected by sight loss and we want to encourage people to come along. Friends and family are also very welcome.

“It’s good to be able to learn from each other’s experiences and get tips. The peer support can be so helpful.

“Our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent. The group will invite guest speakers on a variety of subjects, including sight loss and its impact on our daily lives.”