Flu closes North Tyneside General to visitors

Visiting has been stopped at North Tyneside General Hospital, due to a high number of flu cases.

From today, visiting is not allowed on all inpatient wards at the hospital until further notice.

The only exception is for patients receiving end-of-life care.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is advising people to ring wards for an update on relatives.

Outpatient appointments and planned procedures are operating as normal.

Meanwhile, visitor restrictions remain in place at the Trust's other sites - Alnwick Infirmary, Berwick Infirmary, Blyth Community Hospital, Haltwhistle War Memorial Hospital, Hexham General Hospital, The Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, the Whalton Unit and Wansbeck General Hospital - until further notice: No (visiting) children under 12 at any time; visiting is restricted on all inpatient wards (at all sites) to between 2pm and 3pm and 6.30pm and 7.30pm; in the birthing centre/maternity units – outside the visiting times – visiting is restricted to birthing partners only; in paediatrics – outside the visiting times – visiting is restricted parents/ legal guardian only; only one visitor per patient is permitted in the emergency department or ambulatory care at any time; on all wards, no more than two visitors per patient on the ward at any time.