Chris steps in to endorse a new, innovative shoe insole

Rothbury-based clinician Chris Oakey is one of the first podiatrists in Northumberland to offer a new, innovative insole.

Since its launch earlier this year, North East manufacturer Podfo Ltd has experienced significant national growth and demand for its innovative bespoke biometric insoles.

Utilising its highly advanced design technology, Podfo provides clinicians with an adaptive seamless orthotic that offers huge prescriptive possibilities but crucially also meets consumer needs for a highly durable, hygienic, comfortable and effective bespoke insole.

Chris Oakey has 25 years’ experience treating patients within the NHS and within his private clinics. Chris is currently sole provider of Podfo in the Ponteland and Rothbury areas.

The bespoke biometric insole, which was launched in March 2018 by Podfo Ltd, is distributed through a network of Podfo suppliers located throughout the UK.

All suppliers are qualified clinicians with specialist interests in MSK conditions, sports injury, treatment and sports performance.

Podfo is an insole seamlessly designed for the closest fit to the foot.

Tailored to the wearer’s individual foot shape and corrective requirements, Podfo is designed using exclusive Geometric Hole Orthotic Support Technology (GHOST) supporting the foot’s natural movement to enhance biomechanical performance and improve comfort.

Elaine Hall, managing director at Podfo, said: “We work closely with specialist clinicians throughout the UK to ensure that the public are provided with the best possible bespoke insole to help keep them moving in comfort and without pain.

“We are delighted to welcome Chris and all the expertise he as to offer, to the Podfo network.”

Chris Oakey, NHS and private podiatrist adds: “People are more active than ever and I have an increasing number of patients walking through my doors looking for biomechanical help, some high-performance athletes, others just wanting to remain active in later life.

“Podfo not only provides me with uncompromising functionality, but also meets patient demands for a discrete, light and slim bespoke insole.”