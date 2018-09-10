Health trust up for seven major awards

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has been shortlisted for seven prestigious national awards which celebrate the best in the NHS.

The nominations recognise the Trust’s drive to innovate, share expertise and use data and technology to improve patient care and experience.

The Northumbria projects up for HSJ (Health Service Journal) Awards 2018 are:

○ Leading innovative national projects to share best practice to reduce infections after joint surgery and redesign hip-fracture care (two nominations);

○ Enabling women to reflect on their birth experiences (two nominations);

○ Compassionate care for people at the end of their lives;

○ Sharing information between hospital and community staff to enable patients to go home when they are medically fit to do so;

○ Integrating pharmacy care through more efficient use of medicines.

The awards are in London in November and are one of the largest celebratory gatherings for the sector.

Annie Laverty, chief experience officer at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “I’m really delighted for our teams. It means everything to know that their innovative work is having such an impact.

“I know they will welcome the opportunity to share learning and expertise across the NHS and provide even better care to our patients in hospitals and in the community.”