Health-care duo honoured for their ‘immense bravery’

Two dedicated health-care professionals have been honoured for their ‘immense bravery’ when dealing with an unpredictable mental-health patient.

Kevin Parkin, a clinical-care assistant at Amble, and Alnwick-based paramedic Paul Hartnett received the Unscheduled Care award, as part of the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) NHS Foundation Trust’s Beyond the Call of Duty Awards, held in Newcastle last week.

The pair were worthy winners of the accolade, after they abandoned their own welfare to save another.

During the incident, their own lives, as well as a member of the patient’s family, were in danger, but Kevin and Paul knew they had to make sure the family member was safe.

After the patient turned against the crew, they immediately exited the property and called for police help.

The crew realised that the patient’s family member was still inside the property and were very concerned for their safety and welfare, so decided to re-enter and brought her outside to safety. Their efforts have been described as very honourable and courageous.

Other victors on the night included the 111 bid team, headed up by Alnwick-based Chris Black. The bid was won earlier this year, retaining jobs and services. The new service is designed to ensure that, where possible, patients’ problems are dealt with on their first call, drawing from the skills of a number of expert clinicians. Staff will have access to a range of real-time information, including a summary of GP-held patients’ records and details of local services, such as community pharmacies.

Sponsored by Ward Hadaway, the annual awards recognised the outstanding contribution of NEAS employees. The award categories covered all aspects of the Trust’s service provision.

The night also incorporated the Trust’s long-service awards, recognising 79 employees who have a combined 1,985 years’ service with the Trust. Two of them, Stephen Potts and Peter Rhodes, were also presented with a special award in recognition of their 40 years’ service.

Other winners – Support services: Shaun Dagg, Morpeth; Chairman’s award: Dave Morgan, Monkton Station; Mentor of the year: Andrew Minto, Newcastle; Emergency Operations Centre: Kerri Corbett, Newcastle; Student of the year: Katie Smith, Newcastle; Unsung hero: Stephen Harrison, Newcastle; Scheduled care: Alan Henry and Adam Birdsey, Newcastle; Volunteer of the Year: Dunmail Hodkinson; Innovation of the Year: The CARE project, Newcastle; Public Nomination: Michaela Purdham, Lauren Wilding and Richard York, Durham; Senior manager/leader: Danielle Williamson, Newcastle.