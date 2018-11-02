Have your say on village 20mph speed limit

Concerns have been raised about drivers overtaking within Christon Bank’s recently introduced 20mph speed limit.

The experimental order was introduced by Northumberland County Council in May in an attempt to reduce traffic speeds on the approaches to the village.

However, local resident Adam Gilroy believes the roads in and out of the village are now more dangerous than they were before.

“There is evidence from the Department for Transport that 20mph speed limits of this nature don’t work and with mounting reports of overtaking, it would seem that it is doing more harm than good,” he said. “There haven’t been any accidents but for every day that it is 20mph there is increased risk.”

A spokesman for Northumberland County Council said: “The 20mph speed limit is an experimental traffic regulation order and was aimed at improving road safety in Christon Bank.

“We welcome all comments and feedback on this, and have already received some concerns from residents.

“To give everyone an opportunity to have a say, we have arranged a drop-in session on November 8, from 3pm-7pm at the Methodist Church Hall and would ask all interested residents to let us know their views either at the event or in writing by no later than November 16.

“After we have considered all feedback we will make a decision about the future of the scheme, which could include returning to a 30mph limit and/or implementing other road safety measures.”

Mr Gilroy is concerned that residents will consider a 20mph limit to be safer than a 30mph limit and so the experimental order will be retained.

He said: “As much as residents’ should have a say, when it comes to public safety, it should be evidence-based and that has been ignored.”