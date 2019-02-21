Have your say on part of A1 dualling scheme

Northumberland residents can have their say on detailed plans for dualling the A1 between Alnwick and Ellingham from next week.

The Highways England consultation opens on Monday and it will run until Monday, April 8.

The upgrade for the five-mile section of road is one part of the overall £290million scheme of works on the A1 in Northumberland, which also includes dualling from Morpeth to Felton. Alnwick to Ellingham would also involve creating a new junction at South Charlton – connecting the A1, B6341 and B6347.

From Monday, people can pick up a hard copy of the consultation brochure and response form at the Willowburn Leisure Centre in Alnwick and Alnwick Library, Amble Library, Wooler Library and WSP, Amber Court, William Armstrong Drive, Newcastle, NE4 7YQ.

You can also see the plans and share your views at the following consultation events.

Rennington Village Hall: Thursday, March 7, 3pm to 8pm, and Saturday, March 16, 10am to 3pm.

Willowburn Leisure Centre: Wednesday, March 20, 3pm to 8pm, and Saturday, March 30, 10am to 4pm.

The current Highways England timeline includes an application for a Development Consent Order later this year and if the project is approved by the Secretary of State for Transport following a public examination, work is due to start on site in 2021.

Since the funding was first announced by then Prime Minister David Cameron in December 2014, disappointment has been expressed by some over the lack of dualling all the way through to the Scottish border, however, campaigners and politicians continue to push for this.