Have your say on devolution proposals

Residents, businesses and organisations across the North East can have their say on the North of Tyne devolution proposals when a series of consultation events launches next week.

The proposals were announced in November and the consultation events will give people the chance to hear from the councils of Northumberland, Newcastle and North Tyneside on their hopes for devolution and the opportunities for the region.

They can also give their feedback on the proposed scheme and new governance arrangements.

One of the events is taking place in Alnwick’s Northumberland Hall on Tuesday, January 23, from 2pm to 4pm. Other consultation events are in North Shields, Newcastle, Gateshead, South Tyneside and Sunderland.

Events are open to residents across the North East. People interested in attending should book a place by contacting engagement@northtyneside.gov.uk

An online consultation – www.northoftynedevolu tion.com/consultation – is open until February 5.