Have you got Alnwick’s best garden?

How does your garden grow? That’s the question being posed by Alnwick in Bloom.

And if the answer is blooming great, you could be in with the chance of a prize.

The Gazette has teamed up with Alnwick in Bloom to help launch its annual garden competition.

It’s time once again for green-fingered folk in the town to put their horticultural efforts under scrutiny.

The search is on for the best blooms, cracking containers and gorgeous gardens.

The organisers are hoping to attract some young growers with a class for the best children’s garden.

It doesn’t matter if it’s flowers or vegetables, begonias or beetroot, as long as the garden has been tended by a youngster, it’s eligible to enter.

The 2018 competition features six classes: Best Commercial Premises, including hotels, pubs and care homes; Best Guest House; Best Residental Garden; Best Residential Container Display; Best Residential Retirement Complex; and Best Children’s Garden.

Anyone interested in entering should fill in the form in this week’s Gazette and return it to Alnwick in Bloom, 6 Clayport Mews, Alnwick, NE66 1LB, by Tuesday, July 25.

The judges will then visit all of the entrants between Wednesday, August 1 and Wednesday, August 8.

A prize-giving ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 4, in the Pavilion at The Alnwick Garden.