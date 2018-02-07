Have say on council’s support for third sector

Northumberland County Council is consulting community and voluntary, or third-sector, organisations in the county about how it will provide support to them in the future.

The authority currently provides funding to Northumberland Community and Voluntary Action (NCVA) to provide support services to the sector.

The current contract is due to end in March 2019, and the council has reviewed it and considered options for the future.

The consultation will run until Monday, March 5, on the council’s website – https://tinyurl.com/yaqeefw8

Coun Cath Homer, cabinet member responsible for voluntary and community sector support, said: “The third sector plays a vital role within our communities across Northumberland and we want to make sure that we are providing the right levels and types of support.

“We welcome all feedback on the consultation document and on support from the council, and will gather all of this information together to help us to shape the type and level of support provided in the future.

“Similarly to all services supported by the council, it is important that we review this, ensuring that it meets identified aims and that we can balance providing for it alongside other vital frontline council services.”