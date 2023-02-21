Rob Drummond, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Beelines project assistant and Peter Parsons, Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre assistant at the first meeting of the Hauxley Wildlife Group. Picture: Sheila Luck

The group held its last meeting at the Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre on its Druridge Bay reserve, a week before lockdown started in March 2020.

Now, the group has thrown the doors of the community classroom once more with a programme of free walks and talks between now and the end of the year.

Rob Drummond, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Beelines project assistant kicked off the meetings again with a talk on the importance of bees and why they need to be protected.

Prior to lockdown, the group had in excess of 30 people attending its bio-monthly talks and workshops so the Hauxley team is confident that once people realise the group is back up and running, they will be flocking through the door.

Peter Parsons, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre visitor assistant said: “The Hauxley Wildlife Group is a great focal point for wildlife lovers in the area, so, it was a real blow when we had to close our door because of covid.