Hauxley wildlife group back thanks to charity lottery players
Hauxley Wildlife Group is back following a break of three years, thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.
The group held its last meeting at the Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre on its Druridge Bay reserve, a week before lockdown started in March 2020.
Now, the group has thrown the doors of the community classroom once more with a programme of free walks and talks between now and the end of the year.
Rob Drummond, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Beelines project assistant kicked off the meetings again with a talk on the importance of bees and why they need to be protected.
Prior to lockdown, the group had in excess of 30 people attending its bio-monthly talks and workshops so the Hauxley team is confident that once people realise the group is back up and running, they will be flocking through the door.
Peter Parsons, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre visitor assistant said: “The Hauxley Wildlife Group is a great focal point for wildlife lovers in the area, so, it was a real blow when we had to close our door because of covid.
“But now, thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery, the group is back. I cannot thank them enough for bringing our old members back to us whilst, at the same time, giving us the opportunity to welcome new people into the group. It’s free! All you have to do is log on at www.nwt.org.uk/events, book a place and come along.”