Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre receives top TripAdvisor award for customer reviews
A Northumberland Wildlife Trust centre has received a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for the second year running.
Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre at Low Hauxley earned the accolade for consistently great reviews, with visitors describing the centre as ‘a great place at all times of the year’.
The Trip Advisor Award is a great start to the 2019 summer season for the Wildlife Discovery Centre, which has received various awards since it opened two years ago.
Hauxley visitor experience assistant Jenna Berry said: “This Award is yet another testimony to the continued hard work of all the staff and volunteers who work here.
“Our Lookout Café has received great reviews, especially our seasonal scones which are made on the premises every day by Christine and the team.
“When it comes to flavours - you name it, they have made it, from toffee apple, pine needle and chocolate and raspberry to ham and leek, cheese and chorizo and brie and grape they are getting quite a following and sell out very quickly.
“So, why not come and meet us, have tea and a scone in the café and enjoy what is a truly wonderful reserve… whatever the weather.”
The Wildlife Discovery Centre opened in 2017 thanks to a £522,600 grant from The National Heritage Lottery Fund.
To celebrate the award, the café is offering 40p off any hot drink for any member of the public using their own, or the Trust’s reusable cups.