Since the new visitor centre was opened in 2017, an average of 75,000 visitors have walked through its doors and onto the reserve each year, with over 15,000 vehicles using the car park annually.

Needless to say, the car park was starting to look rather worse for wear with potholes and worn away parking demarcation lines, so repair work was called for.

Taking advantage of the reserve being closed for three days while potholes were fixed and the car park and footpath to the front door resurfaced, Hauxley staff and volunteers set to work painting the Wildlife Discovery Centre’s Lookout Café and toilets and lime washing the internal straw walls.

Hauxley's new-look car park.

The work was funded by visitors to the reserve paying the parking charge to park their vehicles.

Alex Lister, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Druridge Bay Landscape Manager said: “When we installed parking meters in the car park in November 2019, we promised all money collected would be spent on its maintenance and upkeep and also on making improvements around the site.

“I am pleased to say we have remained true to our word by carrying out the recent internal and external work, and, even better, with the money left over, we will be carrying out minor improvements such as fencing and external decorating on the site during the remainder of the year.”

At this time of year, the Druridge Bay reserve is home to over 45 different species of bird as well as stoats, weasels, red squirrels, tawny owls, hares and rabbits so is well worth a visit.