A team from RAF Boulmer, consisting of four walkers and two support personnel, have tackled the 96-mile West Highland Way walk. The group has so far raised £1,200 for the Royal Air Force Association charity. Their efforts have been supported by Alnwick Lions, Longhoughton’s Co-op and Morrisons, in Alnwick.

