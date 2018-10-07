Hardy runners tackle Kielder Marathon

More than 1,000 exhausted but exhilarated runners crossed the finish-line at the Kielder Marathon today.

Hardy athletes also put their best foot forward in the half-marathon, while 100 children took part in the Junior Races.

First woman home in the marathon, Wendy Chapman. Picture courtesy of North News and Pictures

It was the second day of the Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon weekend, with the run-bike-run and 10k staged yesterday.

The whole weekend has been the biggest yet of the Kielder Marathon series, seeing more than 3,500 runners taking part and travelling from right across the region - and as far afield as the Philippines - to participate in the various races at Northumbrian Water's Kielder Waterside.

Double Olympic Decathlon legend Daley Thompson was present at the weekend and was on hand to start all of the races.

The marathon winner was Russell Maddams, who crossed the finish line in 2 hours 46 minutes and 24 seconds. Wendy Chapman was the first female through, in 3 hours 14 minutes and 19 seconds.

Luke Adams was the winner of the half-marathon, finishing in 1 hour 15 minutes and 57 seconds, while the first female was Elaine McKechnie, who crossed the line in 1 hour, 37 mins and 56 secs.

Steve Cram, race organiser at Events of the North, said: "The ninth Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon has blown us all away. There's been record numbers, a fantastic atmosphere with even more spectators coming out to support loved ones and what an unbelievable start, with the light artillery guns setting the half-marathon and marathon runners on their way.

"It's been an even busier Runner's Village at Kielder Waterside this year, with all sorts going on from the Active Northumberland health activities, to the Cryopod, and I was really pleased to welcome my good mate Daley Thompson to Northumberland for the event.

"This year will be hard to top, but planning starts now for the tenth anniversary!"

The Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon weekend is delivered by Events of the North in conjunction with Northumbrian Water, Active Northumberland, Northumberland County Council and Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Peter Jackson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: "It's been a fantastic weekend at Kielder with more than 3,500 competitors taking part over the weekend, the biggest to date.

"We're delighted to be supporting the event for the second year running. The Kielder Marathon weekend is now a major event in the UK sporting calendar, attracting visitors from over 15 countries, so it's a huge opportunity to showcase everything that's great about our county.

"Congratulations to everyone involved - the event organisers, competitors and spectators - who've all made it a huge success. We couldn't have asked for more."

David Hall, head of Leisure, Strategy and Transformation at Northumbrian Water, said: "What an incredible weekend. We're so proud that Northumbrian Water has been able to provide the backdrop to what clearly is Britain's most beautiful marathon.

"Well done to everyone who has helped make it happen - we're really looking forward to the tenth anniversary next year."

RESULTS

Marathon

1st male - Russell Maddams, Keswick AC - 02:46:24

2nd male - Ali Bailey - 02:55:45

3rd male - Andrew Hebden, Morpeth Harriers - 02:59:37

1st female - Wendy Chapman, Sunderland Strollers - 03:14:19

2nd female - Melanie Staley, Royston Runners - 03:31:59

3rd female - Debbie Crozier - 03:37:18

Half-marathon

1st male - Luke Adams, South Shields Harriers - 01:15:57

2nd male - Will Hogg - 01:20:38

3rd male - Robert Holt, Ponteland Runners - 01:20:38



1st female - Elaine McKechnie, Gosforth Harriers - 01:37:56

2nd female - Kirsteen Haughan, Giffnock North Athletics Club - 01:38:29

3rd female - Fiona Jones, Elvet Striders - 01:39:11

Junior Races

Osprey (under 11)

1st Freya Lillie, Middlesbrough Mandale - 00:07:25

2nd Callum Chambers, Birtley AC - 00:07:30

3rd Luke Page, Blaydon Harriers - 00:07:36

Falcon (under 16)

1st Tom Balsdon, Morpeth Harriers - 00:08:57

2nd Ciaran Lines, Sedgefield Harriers - 00:09:40

3rd Liam Brittle, Darlington Harriers - 00:09:50