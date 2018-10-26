Hard work recognised at national awards

A special group designed to encourage people to start exercise has been honoured at a national level.

Mind & Sole was crowned the winner of the RunTogether Group of the Year, at the recent 2018 England Athletics Hall of Fame.

Meeting in Alnwick, Mind & Sole supports runners and walkers wanting to look after their health and wellbeing and encourages people to move regardless of their ability.

Dedicated volunteer Christine Smith, who is group leader, inspires her runners to overcome their struggles through her sessions, providing a safe platform for runners to open up, alongside getting fit.

Christine, who accepted the award on behalf of the group, said: “I’m absolutely overwhelmed. I’d like to thank my run leaders – especially Jayne Baker and Alison Cowens – for their help, and of course everybody who comes along. Mind & Sole is my world – 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and I never switch off, always looking for the next thing that people might enjoy, new and different activities. I always get a buzz when I see everyone in the group.”

The group meets on a Monday and Wednesday for running and Wednesday nights for walking 6.30pm, all at Willowburn.

