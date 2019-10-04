Halloween windows project set to give Alnwick shops a spooky makeover
Alnwick businesses are being encouraged to take part in a Halloween themed shop window competition.
The event is being coordinated by Alnwick Chamber of Trade with support from Alnwick Town Council and All About Alnwick.
The best entries are in line for some fantastic prizes, including £300 for the winner, while all businesses which take part will be promoted across social media.
The competition is designed to encourage more visitors into the town centre, especially with more than 10,000 people expected to attend Halloween events at The Alnwick Garden.
The venue is holding open casting sessions for volunteers to help with its events. To find out more email nicola.jones@alnwickgarden.com
Over 12s can experience The Garden of Screams after dark. It is on from 5pm to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday, October 26-27 and from 5.30pm to 9pm from October 28-31.
Younger children can take part in the Ghoulish Garden trail between October 19-31 from 11am to 5.30pm.