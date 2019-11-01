Halloween horrors help double visitor numbers at The Alnwick Garden
Halloween horrors have helped to double the number of visitors to The Alnwick Garden.
The Northumberland visitor attraction has been working hard to establish itself as the ‘go-to’ Hallowe’en destination for the North East.
And the efforts appear to have paid off with more than 2,600 people ‘enjoying’ its evening-time Garden of Screams.
There was also a Ghoulish Garden trail for younger visitors during the day.
Director Mark Brassell said: “It’s been a terrific Halloween this year at The Alnwick Garden. Feedback has been off the charts!
“We have doubled last year’s visitor numbers with 2,646 tickets sold over six nights. We decided to reduce the number of people per slot to improve the scare factor.
“The event is very much a team effort with staff and volunteers participating as well as a great team from RAF Boulmer.
“The Christmas Light Show starts on December 13 so we highly recommend that everyone buys their tickets early.”