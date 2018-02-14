Half term fun for all the family at The Alnwick Garden

From free golf to planting trees, there’s lots to do in the holidays

This February half term, every child who visits The Alnwick Garden will be given their own sapling to plant in the stunning Woodland Walk. With the guidance of the Garden’s senior gardeners, they’ll get to lay claim to their own small part of the remarkable forest, knowing they can come back year after year to see how their tree has grown.

There’s much to learn in planting a tree – how to choose a spot that will allow the sapling room to grow, ample sunlight and healthy soil, plus plenty of opportunity to get their hands (literally!) dirty. Sturdy wellies are advised!

Adventure Golf

To make a true day of it, The Alnwick Garden is giving everyone who purchases an admission ticket during the February half term a voucher for a round of Adventure Golf, valid to use on the day or until March 28, 2018.

The 13-hole golf course is designed to challenge and delight both young and old: built using on-site materials, it includes natural rocks, old stone and wood, and is has been designed to weave around the garden’s trees. Inspired by nature, the obstacles include a walk-through hornets’ nest, giant ‘toadstools’, wooden bridges and a gigantic worm.

A veritable Garden of Eden

Tree planted, round of golf enjoyed, there are still the unique pleasures of the Garden to enjoy on a family fun day. How about lunch in the beloved Treehouse restaurant, an improbable jumble of tree huts and rope bridges that would make the Ewoks proud, with a kitchen dishing up delicious locally sourced fare. Wend your way through the bamboo maze, and see if you can find your way out again. Then take a free guided tour through the ‘poison garden’ – a garden created by the Duchess of Northumberland to raise awareness of the dangers of harmful and illicit drugs, boasting plants such as belladonna, hemlock, tobacco and cannabis. These botanical nasties will be identified and explained to you and your young ones.

For more information about The Alnwick Garden, or to book online, visit http://alnwickgarden.com/