Half-price Fridays at Lindisfarne Castle before Northumberland fortress closes for winter
The National Trust is offering half-price admission to Lindisfarne Castle on Fridays in October.
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th October 2019, 10:18 am
This offer is applicable to all adult and child tickets but excludes group admission tickets so an adult ticket will be £4.50 (normally £9) and a child ticket will be £2.25 (normally £4.50). National Trust members free.
This is also your last chance to catch the award-nominated exhibition Now you see me, which takes you on a tour of the last 500 years of the castle’s history along with history talks every hour that are full of unusual goings on at the castle.
The exhibition, along with the castle, closes for the season on November 3.
Over the winter, various maintenance jobs are planned around the site such as pointing and limewashing.