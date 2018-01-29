Half-a-century since final train

Today marks 50 years since the Alnmouth to Alnwick branch line closed to passenger services.

The above picture, taken by Mrs L Davison, of Percy Court, Alnwick, captured the final passenger train to depart Alnwick Railway Station in 1968.

To mark the milestone, the Aln Valley Railway – an ambitious heritage project to reopen the branch line – is holding the Steam Gala event, Branch End 50.

It will take place at Lionheart Station, Alnwick, from Saturday, May 5, to Monday, May 7, with steam-train rides. Visit www.alnvalleyrailway.co.uk for more information.