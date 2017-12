The head chef and sous chef at the Sun Inn, Alnmouth, Tom Dodd and Matt McDonogh, have had their heads shaved to raise money for Cancer Research.

The shaving was carried out by barber Paul Emery, at the Alnwick Barbering Company, and the two were joined by their friend, Liam Tyson, who is raising money for the same cause.

To date, more than £500 has been pledged. It’s not too late to sponsor them; pop into the Sun Inn or call the pub on 01665 830983.