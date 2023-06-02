A planning application submitted to Northumberland County Council seeks permission to build further facilities at the site, near Berwick.

Planning documents for the project state: “An outdoor pool with a swim link to be constructed to the east of the existing [swimming pool] building.

“The outdoor pool area will be connected to the existing indoor pool area via the swim link and a set of automatic sliding doors.

The entrance to Haggerston Castle Holiday Park.

“The existing archery marquee and metal structure and enclosure that currently occupy the site of the proposed outdoor pool will be removed.”

The plans also include a building extension to add a children’s indoor aquaplay area.

A spokesperson for Haven Leisure, who operate the holiday park, said: “In line with our ongoing investment across our parks, we are continually exploring opportunities to develop and improve our offering.

