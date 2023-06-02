News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Haggerston Castle Holiday Park in Northumberland submits planning application to add new pool facilities

Plans have been submitted to expand the swimming facilities at Haggerston Castle Holiday Park in Northumberland.
By Craig Buchan
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:26 BST

A planning application submitted to Northumberland County Council seeks permission to build further facilities at the site, near Berwick.

Planning documents for the project state: “An outdoor pool with a swim link to be constructed to the east of the existing [swimming pool] building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The outdoor pool area will be connected to the existing indoor pool area via the swim link and a set of automatic sliding doors.

The entrance to Haggerston Castle Holiday Park.The entrance to Haggerston Castle Holiday Park.
The entrance to Haggerston Castle Holiday Park.
Most Popular

“The existing archery marquee and metal structure and enclosure that currently occupy the site of the proposed outdoor pool will be removed.”

The plans also include a building extension to add a children’s indoor aquaplay area.

A spokesperson for Haven Leisure, who operate the holiday park, said: “In line with our ongoing investment across our parks, we are continually exploring opportunities to develop and improve our offering.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“These plans are at an exploratory stage and no final decision has been made.”

Related topics:NorthumberlandNorthumberland County CouncilBerwick